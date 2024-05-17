Alexandria Marcotte Sells 20,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$62,800.00.
Osisko Mining Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.73. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
