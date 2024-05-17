Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst A. Leon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$4.63 million for the quarter.

