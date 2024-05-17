Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.84

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.839 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.81.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
