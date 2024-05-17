Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

