Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of C$61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.65 million.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$22.00 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$23.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$534.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

