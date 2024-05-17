Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CFO Sells 1,452 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,699,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 716.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,876,000 after buying an additional 1,370,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,885,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

