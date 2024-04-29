Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 1,802 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.53. The stock has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

