Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $737.20. 2,664,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,032. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $392.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.10. The firm has a market cap of $700.46 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

