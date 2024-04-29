Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,871. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.