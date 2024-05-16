Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Up 1.1%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.03 and last traded at $103.87. Approximately 3,126,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,130,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 663.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,897,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $232,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,115 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $11,493,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,903,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $67,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

