Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
ATNM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 236,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,277. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $293.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.08.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
