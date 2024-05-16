Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

ATNM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 236,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,277. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $293.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ATNM. Maxim Group upped their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.