Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $554.24 and last traded at $555.87. 745,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,469,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $561.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $240.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $604.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 22.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 34.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Busey Trust CO acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.7% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

