Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 10,178.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 346,174 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $47,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MAA traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.13. The company had a trading volume of 917,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,032. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.84%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

