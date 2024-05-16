Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lessened by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 166,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.10. 576,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,040. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $368.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

