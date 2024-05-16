Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 18,750 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.07. 6,893,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,391,244. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 374.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

