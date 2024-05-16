Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after buying an additional 639,521 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 27.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,142,000 after acquiring an additional 206,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $226.26 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.47.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,462 shares of company stock worth $3,801,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

