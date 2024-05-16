RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 166,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.10. 576,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.97. The firm has a market cap of $368.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.