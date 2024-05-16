First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 19.3% in April

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FICS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,276. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.