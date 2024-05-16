NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker Sells 168,378 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.50. 3,448,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,155,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NIKE

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

