Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director James Fu Bin Lu Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,708,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,083,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,700.00.

GRND stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 121,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,686. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Grindr Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRND. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Grindr by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Grindr by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grindr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Grindr in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

