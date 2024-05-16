Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,183,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,232,141. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day moving average of $145.85. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 96,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 41,836 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 79,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 52,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

