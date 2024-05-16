T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO G Michael Sievert Sells 20,000 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

G Michael Sievert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $3,274,200.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.23. 865,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

