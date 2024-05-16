Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells 21,050 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GD traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.16. The stock had a trading volume of 122,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $297.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,077,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

