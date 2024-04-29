Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,739 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 54,898 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Halliburton worth $25,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HAL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,938. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

