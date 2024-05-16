Advisor OS LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.10. The stock had a trading volume of 576,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,040. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $368.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

