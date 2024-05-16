Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CBNK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,030. The stock has a market cap of $287.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 15.35%. Research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Further Reading

