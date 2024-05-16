STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff Sells 4,584 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STERIS Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE STE traded down $4.18 on Thursday, reaching $231.28. The company had a trading volume of 142,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average of $216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in STERIS by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,988,000 after buying an additional 282,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after buying an additional 252,200 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

