STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff Sells 4,584 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE STE traded down $4.18 on Thursday, reaching $231.28. The company had a trading volume of 142,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average of $216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in STERIS by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,988,000 after buying an additional 282,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after buying an additional 252,200 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
