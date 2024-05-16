George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 10,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00.

George Weston Trading Up 0.4 %

WN stock traded up C$0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$190.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,782. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$194.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$182.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$172.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.70 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 11.8758003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$216.67.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

