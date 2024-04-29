Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. Crown also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-$6.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Crown from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.21.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,370. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

