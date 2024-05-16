Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $16.86 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 224.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 79,242 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.2% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 2,278,076 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $169,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.62. 76,562,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,931,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

