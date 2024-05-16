Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.49. 3,311,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

