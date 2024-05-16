New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 0.5%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 2,416,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 32,547,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

