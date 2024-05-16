Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

