Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.18 and last traded at $100.96. Approximately 3,427,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,013,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Vertiv Trading Down 7.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212 over the last three months. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

