Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Expands By 17.8%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 128.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 161,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 237.0% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 53,210 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 77.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 51,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $276,000.

NYSE LGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

