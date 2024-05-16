Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Immuneering

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,895,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,895,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Feinberg acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,766 shares in the company, valued at $285,003.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 111,790 shares of company stock worth $266,645. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 129,851 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Immuneering by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Immuneering by 11.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 122,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.60.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immuneering

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.