Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Mellon University purchased a new stake in Carmell during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Carmell in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carmell in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,416,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carmell in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carmell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Carmell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTCX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362. Carmell has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Carmell Company Profile

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of a potent cocktail of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

