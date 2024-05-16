Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Short Interest Update

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 674,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 274,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,312. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIHL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 390,754 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

