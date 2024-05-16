Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25-7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.830-2.190 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.84.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,291,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.99. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $218.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

