Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,452 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for about 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Vontier worth $54,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vontier by 840.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 971,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 867,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth $17,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after acquiring an additional 264,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 214,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 571,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,047. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

