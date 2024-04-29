Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 134,263 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,622,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,263 shares during the period. Fluor comprises 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $63,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. TheStreet cut Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

FLR traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,391. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

