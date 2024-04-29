Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 82500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Fancamp Exploration Trading Down 6.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$16.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.32.
About Fancamp Exploration
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.
