KE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 19,185 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,106 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NYSE BEKE traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 10,425,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.77. KE has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in KE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in KE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

