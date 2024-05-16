PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 522 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $44,740.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Trading Up 1.6 %

PriceSmart stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $77.06.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PriceSmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 63.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.