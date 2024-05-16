Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 905,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,028,000 after acquiring an additional 851,886 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,698,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.