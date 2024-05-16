FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in FRP in the first quarter valued at $248,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in FRP during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.84. 5,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,453. The firm has a market cap of $566.96 million, a P/E ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 0.56. FRP has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 14.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

