Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 20,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTBT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bit Digital by 79.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 940,161 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bit Digital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 165,044 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bit Digital by 133.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,140,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,079. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 4.85.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bit Digital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

