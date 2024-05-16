Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 20,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTBT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on BTBT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital
Bit Digital Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,140,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,079. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 4.85.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bit Digital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
Further Reading
