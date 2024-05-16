Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Short Interest Update

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 0.8 %

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.98. 128,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,336. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,622.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,123 shares of company stock worth $9,554,679. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

