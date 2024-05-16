Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.98

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.98 and last traded at $115.59, with a volume of 27135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Kirby Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $325,561.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,445.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $325,561.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,446. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Kirby by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 28.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

