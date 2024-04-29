Intrust Bank NA Sells 175 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR traded up $2.47 on Monday, reaching $679.70. 384,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $682.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

